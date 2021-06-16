Update on Stenhousemuir nursery garden vandalism

Police were been called in to view CCTV footage earlier this week, following the offence which was committed in the nursery school garden of Stenhousemuir Primary School, Rae Street at some point on Sunday night.

It was reported that four teenagers – three males and one female – were seen in the vicinity of the garden last night when the damage took place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following reports of damage to the nursery garden at Stenhousemuir Primary School on June 13, officers from the Community Policing Team at Larbert, assisted by school based officers, have carried out enquiries.

The vandalism happened at the nursery school garden at Stenhousemuir Primary School

"As a result three youths have been charged in relation to the offence.”

When the offence was discovered, Stenhousemuir Parents Council stated: “This is getting beyond ridiculous. They have ripped off the shed door, splattered paint everywhere and basically trashed the wee kids garden.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.