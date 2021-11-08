Falkirk Air Cadets pay tribute to much loved stalwart

The cadets and staff of 470 (Falkirk) Squadron sadly announced the passing of Flying Officer Aubin Bryce, who died on Monday, October 25, after a battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

His service with the squadron spanned over half a century and saw him inspire and develop thousands of young people within the Falkirk area.

He showed an extraordinary dedication to the Air Training Corps, beginning his lifelong commitment to the organisation when he joined 470 Squadron as a cadet in 1963, staying on as an adult volunteer when he turned 20.

Flying Officer Aubin Bryce of 470 (Falkirk) Squadron ATC

During his time with the ATC, Flying Officer Bryce travelled the world and loved nothing more than taking cadets on annual camp – be it the warm climate of Gibraltar, a damp airfield in Lincolnshire or at the imposing barricades of Checkpoint Charlie in Cold War Berlin.

Throughout his long career he fulfilled many roles within the squadron – first as a warrant officer before commissioning in the late 90’s and going on to serve as the Squadron commanding officer for nearly 20 years.

During his time with 470 Squadron the UK-wide cadet force grew as an organisation, giving 40,000 members aged between 13 and 20 hands-on experience of challenging activities and courses to develop their skills and help them succeed in life.

He stepped down from the top job in 2018 and took up the role of squadron aviation officer, continuing to volunteer right up until this year, when ill health and the threat of COVID-19 forced him to step back from squadron activities.

A 470 Squadron spokesperson said: “Aubin was an extraordinary character at 470 (Falkirk) Squadron and will be fondly remembered by his friends, colleagues across Scotland and beyond.

“Many of the cadets he influenced overt the years returned to the organisation as the next generation of adult volunteers to build on the foundations he laid. This long service and dedication to supporting, teaching and developing young people in the Falkirk community has led to him being nominated for this year's Provost Award.”

His funeral will be at Larbert East Church on November 10 at 10.30am and then onto Falkirk Crematorium at 11.30am for a short committal.

Ken’s daughter Julie Howgate launched a fundraiser for MND Scotland at the end of last year and it will continue to run in his memory until his birthday in December.

On her JustGiving page she said: “Did you know there are around 400 people in Scotland alone with this cruel, devastating illness. When my dad was first diagnosed I thought it to be very rare - how wrong I was.

"We must find a cure.”

Donations will help fund the range of practical, financial, and emotional services that MND Scotland deliver, including: one-to-one counselling, benefits advice, a loan of specialist equipment and virtual support groups.

You can make a donation here

