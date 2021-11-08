Coach firm offers free travel for Falkirk veterans

The company will offer Free travel for military and ex-military personnel on their services on Thursday, November 11 and Sunday, November 14.

And with Remembrance services planned at memorials across UK, it is hoped people wishing to pay their respects will take up the offer to travel for free to the service of their choice.

This commitment to free travel, which will be ongoing every year, comes on the back of Stagecoach’s newly launched employee led Veterans Network, which is also currently engaging with the armed forces on a recruitment campaign directly targeting those who are leaving the military to find job opportunities at Stagecoach.

Stagecoach is offering free travel to veterans on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting the armed forces and our veterans, and it’s great that we are able to offer free bus and tram travel across the whole country as we mark Remembrance Day.

“We have thousands of ex forces personnel working across our business and having the new Veterans Network is allowing us to build on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years and identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.

“Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our employees and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people to attend memorials across the UK.”

