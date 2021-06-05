The River City actor said he had no option but to move in order to ensure his safety.

Mr Paisley, who grew up in Glen Village, Hallglen, is an LGBT activist.

He posted news of the threats on his Twitter account, saying he no longer felt safe in his own home.

He told his fans and followers on social media: “Individuals posted my details online, including that they know where I live and made threats to my personal safety.

“The police put my home on a rapid response but due to safety concerns I’ve left and I’m staying somewhere safe.”

David Paisley, who plays Rory Murdoch in River City

He thanked people for their support, confirming he was “staying somewhere safe.”

The 42-year-old actor plays the role of Rory Murdoch in the BBC Scotland drama, but rook his first steps into acting while still in Falkirk.

In 2000 landed a part in the TV drama, Tinsel Town, despite having next to no acting experience.

He was working as a barman in a Glasgow nightclub when he was told about the auditions, and decided to try out for a part.

He has gone on to appear in shows such as Casualty and Holby City.

