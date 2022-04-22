Extreme weekend wildfire warnings issued for Falkirk area

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued a warning fires could ignite and spread easily with warm temperatures and strong winds forecast.
This warning applies from Friday, April 22 and lasts until Monday, April 25.
North, central and west Scotland are described as being at extreme risk of wildfires over the period.
SFRS group commander Keith Langley, a wildfire tactical adviser, said: “The key issues over the next few days are sunshine, warm air temperatures, low humidity and moderate to strong winds.
“Dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather on the ground will dry quite quickly in these conditions and when ignited can burn very fast with extreme fire intensity.
"Please exercise caution outdoors to avoid fires breaking out and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."