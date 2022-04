Located at the historic park’s former kiosk, the Wee Coffee Cabin – which now features a seating area – is just going through some last minute refurbishments and has announced its opening date.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A Wee Coffee Cabin spokesperson said: "We are setting an opening date of Saturday, April 30. We’re almost there and only a few bits holding us back should be there for next week.”