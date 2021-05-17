Ex-Celtic and Stenhousemuir striker John Sludden laid to rest
Mourners today paid their respects to former Celtic and Stenhousemuir striker John Sludden as he was laid to rest.
The New Carron man died aged 56 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Friday, May 7.
His funeral was held in private at St Francis Xavier’s Church before a cortège made its way through Falkirk so locals could bid farewell to the ex-Gairdoch United youth player.
John made the headlines as a Scotland schoolboy, hitting a double in a 5-4 win over England at Wembley in 1980.
Although he didn’t break into the Celtic first team, John became a prolific goalscorer for St Johnstone, Airdrie, Ayr, Kilmarnock, East Fife, Clydebank and Clyde prior to his move to Ochilview in 1994.
The dad-of-two left Stenny to sign for Bo’ness United before moving into the dugout at Newton Park.
He also worked as a youth coach with Celtic and managed Camelon Juniors.
John leaves behind wife Linda, sons Paul and Marc, daughter-in-law Sam, granddaughter Elsie and mum Mary.