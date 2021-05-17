Falkirk Marks and Spencers forced to recall products after hepatitis A scare
The Food Standards Ageny has reported Marks and Spencers stores are now recalling a particular product because it may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.
The product, a 350g packet of M&S Stuffed Medjool Date Selection with the best before date of July 13, 2021, has now been withdrawn from the shelves after the alarm was raised.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling this particular product, explaining why it is being recalled and telling customers what to do if they have bought the product.
If you have bought this particular it is advised that you do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information, contact M&S customer care line on 03330 148555.
Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A usually include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice – a yellowing of the skin.