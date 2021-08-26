Event held in bid to bring Falkirk people back together after lockdown

The event in the Walled Garden at Dollar Park aimed to bring people together again after lockdown. Pic: Eden Project Communities

The Scotland Roadshow: Falkirk, organised by Eden Project Communities, took place in the Walled Garden in the town’s Dollar Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was an opportunity for community minded people and groups to come together to chat, learn and share.

The Falkirk event was the second in a series of these outdoor events around the country, designed to help get communities together again in a safe and relaxed way.

Sophie Bridger, from Eden Project Communities, said: “It was great to bring people back together after lockdown, and to talk about the importance of community and connection.

"People in Falkirk and around central Scotland have been doing amazing things in their communities, and we want to help more people get involved.

"Eden Project Communities works to bring people together with their neighbours and communities, getting them involved in community projects and finding ways they can make a difference.”

An online community camp is also being organised by Eden Project Communities in September. It’s billed as a great opportunity to meet other like minded people interested in getting more involved in their community, hear from inspiring speakers and find out how you can make a difference in your area.

To find out more visit www.edenprojectcommunities.com/community-camps

