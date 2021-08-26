Event held in bid to bring Falkirk people back together after lockdown
An event was held locally in a bid to bring people back together after lockdown last weekend.
The Scotland Roadshow: Falkirk, organised by Eden Project Communities, took place in the Walled Garden in the town’s Dollar Park on Saturday afternoon.
It was an opportunity for community minded people and groups to come together to chat, learn and share.
The Falkirk event was the second in a series of these outdoor events around the country, designed to help get communities together again in a safe and relaxed way.
Sophie Bridger, from Eden Project Communities, said: “It was great to bring people back together after lockdown, and to talk about the importance of community and connection.
"People in Falkirk and around central Scotland have been doing amazing things in their communities, and we want to help more people get involved.
"Eden Project Communities works to bring people together with their neighbours and communities, getting them involved in community projects and finding ways they can make a difference.”