Euro2020: Camelon butcher offering up free pies for Scotland fans

The Main Street butchers has gone on the record stating it will provide a free pie for anyone who comes into the shop in a Scotland football top or scarf between 9am and 1pm on Monday before the team’s big Euro 2021 clash against the Czech Republic.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

James Patrick with the pies for the Tartan Army