Euro2020: Camelon butcher offering up free pies for Scotland fans

It doesn’t happen very often – once in a generation – so when Scotland kick off in a major international competition businesses like Patricks of Camelon tend to pull out all the stops to support the Tartan Army.

By James Trimble
Friday, 11th June 2021, 6:15 pm

The Main Street butchers has gone on the record stating it will provide a free pie for anyone who comes into the shop in a Scotland football top or scarf between 9am and 1pm on Monday before the team’s big Euro 2021 clash against the Czech Republic.

James Patrick with the pies for the Tartan Army

