Euro2020: Camelon butcher offering up free pies for Scotland fans
It doesn’t happen very often – once in a generation – so when Scotland kick off in a major international competition businesses like Patricks of Camelon tend to pull out all the stops to support the Tartan Army.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 6:15 pm
The Main Street butchers has gone on the record stating it will provide a free pie for anyone who comes into the shop in a Scotland football top or scarf between 9am and 1pm on Monday before the team’s big Euro 2021 clash against the Czech Republic.