Ten new state-of-the art camera stacks have been purchased to support vital keyhole surgery carried out at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

They provide clearer images, have much larger screen, and also enable staff to record operations so they can be reviewed later and used for training.

Chris Rodger, NHS Forth Valley’s clinical director for surgical specialties, said: “The clarity of the images shown is absolutely fantastic and they can help the surgical teams see really detailed anatomy, right down to tiny blood vessels.

“Having access to hi-definition cameras like these is helping to drive forward advances in keyhole and minimally invasive surgery which is good for patients as it means shorter stays in hospital and a quicker recovery.

“The new cameras are also able to take digital images and record operations so the teams can watch them back later to review the operation or use them for education and training.”

The new camera stacks, which can be moved across the 16 operating theatres within the hospital, are used to capture detailed, close up images from inside the body during keyhole surgery or minimally invasive surgery.

“This includes gall bladder surgery, hernia operations, ear, nose and throat surgery as well as a wide range of gynaecological procedures such as hysterectomies and ovarian surgery.

The new equipment has been well received by local staff.

Mr Rodger commented: “We have been really impressed by the quality of the images shown on the camera screens.

“Staff are really excited by the potential of this new equipment to support a wide range of operations and surgical procedures.”

