Gold award for Langlees pupils in bid to promote children’s rights

The school achieved a Gold Rights Respecting Schools Award from UNICEF - thanks in part to its Make Your Mask Last campaign to promote reusable face coverings.

The campaign, which raised £350 for Langlees Food Provision, also won the approval of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who posted a selfie wearing a face covering in the school's tartan.

The primary used the campaign to promote children's rights and learn about sustainability and inequality.

Langlees pupils celebrate their award

Head teacher Brian McLaren said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award in recognition of all the hard work which has been done by staff and pupils since 2016.

“The ‘Make your mask last’ campaign which the primary six pupils organised has been a particular highlight, and their promotional video was viewed over 2000 times on Twitter.

“As a result of the work which has been carried out by the pupils, they are now more aware of the rights which all children have and they are sharing this knowledge with the wider school community.

“Now we have achieved the Gold award, we will continue to promote the Rights of the Child within Langlees, as well as sharing our experience of the journey to gold with other schools.”

Fewer than 100 schools out of 2500 across Scotland have received the ‘gold’ award.

During an accreditation visit - held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions - there was praise for the strong community links, and the ways in which rights were embedded across all aspects of school life.

