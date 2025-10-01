End of an era as Slamannan Community Centre closes

A much-loved building at the heart of the Slamannan community has closed its doors.

Slamannan Community Centre is being closed by Falkirk Council from Tuesday, October 1 after plans for a community takeover of the property have not come to pass.

However, despite the closure, local foodbank Martha’s Pantry will continue to have access to the building for a few weeks – continuing to support local people in need – until they can relocate to new premises.

The community centre is one of over 100 council properties included in Falkirk Council’s strategic property review.

Communities across the district have been taking on the running of halls to help save the local authority money and to keep the vital premises open for local residents.

Earlier this year Falkirk Council had proposed transforming the village’s Bank Street premises into a ‘Partnership Centre’ under a Community Asset Transfer model with a local committee taking on the running of the large building. The council would have invested £500,000 in support.

However, after months of discussions there will be no community asset transfer of the large, ageing community centre. It will now instead close – a huge blow to the local community where it lies at the heart of village life and has done for many years.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Despite our hopes to transform Slamannan Community Centre into a Partnership Centre under a Community Asset Transfer model, this has not come to fruition and we have not received a Community Asset Transfer application. In line with the Council decision, this property will therefore close 1 October 2025. However, Martha's Pantry will continue to have access for a few weeks until they can relocate to the agreed new premises.

“Falkirk Council will withdraw from a further 13 buildings on October 1, 2025 and 12 of these properties will be moving on to a Full Repair and Insuring (FRI) Licence by community groups who are progressing with Community Asset Transfer of the properties.

"These properties will be operated by community groups until the outcome of the Community Asset Transfer statutory process, at which point they will transfer. As it stands, we do not have an agreement in place for a Full Repair and Insuring Licence for Stirling Road Pavilion, however this property has not yet opened.”

The properties moving to an FRI licence from Tuesday, October 1, 2025 are Anderson Park Pavilion; Bottom Castle Park Pavilion; Camelon Education Centre; Carron and Carronshore Community Centre; Denny Sports Centre; Glen Park Pavilion; Kersiebank Community Education Centre; Maddiston Community Centre; Polmont Sports Centre; Russell Park Pavilion; Thornhill Community Centre (inc. Victoria Pavilion) and Tryst Centre.

The spokesperson added: “In addition, Falkirk Council will withdraw from Carron Gymnastics Centre on October 17, 2025, and this will move to a Full Repair and Insuring Licence from October 18, 2025.”