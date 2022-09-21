East Falkirk MP sees broadband boost in action
Local MP Martyn Day joined Openreach engineers recently to check on the roll out of untrafast broadband to properties across Falkirk.
In total five villages in Falkirk will be upgraded for full fibre broadband under Openreach’s £15 billion plan to reach 25 million premises by 2026.
Mr Day, MP for East Falkirk, said: “I’m pleased to see the progress being made by Openreach to deliver full fibre in my constituency. I’m keen for local people to be able to reap the full benefits of fast, robust broadband, which has been even more vital in the last two years.
“This significant local investment is great news for people living and working in Linlithgow and East Falkirk and I recognise that Openreach is delivering a balanced fibre build which benefits both urban and rural areas.
”The area already has a high percentage of superfast broadband coverage, but full fibre is the future."