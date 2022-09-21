Camelon barbers shop gets the chop in favour of cafe
Plans to turn a barbers shop into a cafe have been given the nod by Falkirk Council.
By James Trimble
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:03 am
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:13 am
Cafecoffeeoffski’s application, lodged on July 19 and validated on July 22, to change the use of the premises at 32 Glasgow Road, Camelon has now been granted by council officers operating under delegated powers.
Back in 2014 permission was granted to an application by Callanetics By Eva to change the use of the property to a class 11 – assembly and leisure – premises.