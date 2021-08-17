DWP drafts in more work coaches to support Falkirk job seekers

The DWP stated this recent recruitment of even more expert work coaches will add up to more personal, tailored support for job seekers who are looking to get a started in a new career or move on from a struggling sector to pastures new.

The new recruits are viewed as fulfilling a crucial role at the “forefront of the UK’s economic recovery”, ensuring people have access to expert mentoring and jobs support.

A new Falkirk-based work coach said “I previously worked in the private sector and found myself out of work due to the pandemic. I have found my new role as a work coach to be so rewarding.

The DWP has recruited more work coaches to help job seekers in the Falkirk area

"Helping and supporting someone back into work is really fulfilling and knowing the positive difference you’ve made to someone’s life is a real boost.”

The increase in work coaches comes at a time Falkirk and Grangemouth job centres have enjoyed success with the Kickstart initiative.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm within the last four weeks, 49 customers aged between 18 and 24 from Falkirk and Grangemouth have secured and started Kickstart job placements.”

All referrals to Kickstart Scheme jobs are made by a young person’s work coach, who will discuss Kickstart Scheme job opportunities with them prior to

making a referral.

Work coaches take into account a young person’s eligibility, suitability and motivation for the role and if they would benefit from the employability support provided in the Kickstart Scheme job.

As well as the additional work coaches and the continuing success of the Kickstart scheme, Falkirk job centre, in Wellside Place, will be hosting a jobs fair on Saturday, August 28 from 10am to 4pm.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Employers attending include Skate People, Amberstone Security, Partners That Care, Careline Home Support, Forth Valley College and Express Taxis.

“The purpose of this event is to highlight the many exciting roles available with both Kickstart and non Kickstart employers and to link our customers into these opportunities on the day.”

