Families enjoy a wonderful weekend of cleaning up in Camelon

Last weekend saw the official launch of the new community group with a number of environmental activities – including a fun family canal clean up – taking place over both days.

John Hosie, Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill community safety engager, said: "Saturday was a family clear up on the canal between the Falkirk Wheel and Lock 16. The sun shone, and the wind blew at times, but the hard work of paddling and picking up rubbish was carried out with skill and through family teamwork.

"The canal is a central artery to the community and it has been so very positive over the last five months to have involved local families, young people, school classes, youth and community groups in the upkeep of both the water and the towpath.

Saturday saw families take to the canal to carry out their clean up operation

"The Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill Project will continue to focus community development and regeneration around the canal network and encourage our partners

and local people to utilise the canal corridor to its maximum potential in order to facilitate new leisure, social and economic opportunities.

“The critically important factor was the local community was at the front and centre of this environmental programme, with several young people gaining their Saltire Challenge Awards.”

Volunteers also took time to plant some trees during the weekend clean up

On Sunday, activities moved to Brown Street Park in Camelon, where the new Tidy, Clean and Green group hosted a tree planting session – representing the first phase of transforming the old play park into a community growing space.

Starting off with a community litter pick, in the park itself and then moving to surrounding streets, volunteers were joined by staff from the McDonalds Restaurant on Glasgow Road and Councillor Dennis Goldie in their clean up efforts.

John said: “The main event on Sunday was the planting of 20 trees which had been provided by the Woodland Trust. We were joined by Councillors Cecil Meiklejohn, David Alexander, and our local MSP Gillian McKay, who all assisted with the tree planting.

"This weekend of environmental endeavours will be the beginning of a journey to make Camelon and Tamfourhill a tidier, cleaner and greener place to live and enjoy.”

