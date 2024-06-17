Duncarron Medieval Village - star of Outlander - is now open for self-guided tours for the first time in 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The doors of Duncarron Medieval Village are now open to the public for self-guided tours for the first time in 20 years.

The historic site in Carron Valley, near Denny, is known for its massive wooden fort and authentic medieval village.

It has been open to visitors for guided tours and living history events since 2019, however The Clanranald Trust are now delighted to be able to open to the public every day for self-guided tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The village offers a unique glimpse into the past with its meticulously reconstructed medieval environment, which has captured the imagination of filmmakers and TV producers.

Duncarron Medieval Village, in the Carron Valley, is now open daily for self-guided tours. (Pic: The Clanranald Trust)

Duncarron was one of the local filming locations for popular series Outlander, with the village transformed into Fort Ticonderoga in series seven.

Its appearance on screen led to the launch of Outlander guided tours of Duncarron late last year with fans of the series able to see where their favourite scenes were brought to life.

In addition to these tours, the self-guided tours mean that visitors can now explore over 35 different points of interest throughout the site at their own pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it promises a great day out for history enthusiasts, families and adventure seekers.

Charlie Allan says being able to open the village daily for all to explore is a dream come true.

Charlie Allan, founder, said: “It has always been a goal of mine to have Duncarron open to the public every day, for the village to be visited and used by schools, families and the public in general.

“As much as it's great that we have been used as a film set, the main goal was always for it to be a living history museum for children to come and get the hands-on experience of what it meant to be part of village life in times gone by, and being open daily for this purpose feels fantastic.

"A dream come true really.”

In addition to its historical allure, Duncarron Medieval Village features props and structures from film and television productions, including Netflix’s Outlaw King and Robin Hood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blend of authentic historic and cinematic magic offers a captivating experience for visitors.

Charlie added: “It's been a labour of love to say the least and considering we as an organisation have never received government funding but instead build everything from our own fundraising efforts through film and TV work with our combat team "Combat International" as well as the efforts of our dedicated volunteers.

“So seeing Duncarron as a location on the silver screen is making us all very happy. Film and TV has been integral to our journey and we are grateful as well as excited to see what the future brings.”

As well as the new daily opening times 10am to 3pm for self-guided tours (11am to 3.30pm for guided Outlander Tours), the village continues to host regular events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 it’s the venue for the Double Bit Axe Throwing Scottish Open and UK Championships, before hosting ‘Forces in the Field’ – a multi-period event on August 3 and 4.