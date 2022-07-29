Drainage work forces Falkirk road closure

A 600 metre long stretch of the Icehouse Brae/Laurieston Road from the junction of the A9 northwards will be closed from 6am on Monday, August 1 to 6am on Monday, August 8.

During the week-long closure a diversion will be in place and signposted for motorists and it runs from Laurieston Road to A904 to A9 and vice versa.

The section of road will be closed from 6am on Monday, August 1

People will be able to still get to houses and businesses in the area as local access to the scrapyard, Wester Newlands and Newlands Cottage will be maintained.