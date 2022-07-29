Ineos issue Saturday morning warning to Grangemouth motorists

Two large boiler units for the plant have already arrived on site in past weeks and the third is scheduled to join them on Saturday morning.

An Ineos spokesperson said: “The last of three pre-assembled boiler units, a component of our New Energy Plant (NEP), will make its way on specialist transporter

from the Grangemouth Docks to the NEP construction site on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 8am.

Ineos has issued a warning that another large part of its new energy plant is being transported to the site

“Road traffic management and signage will be in place along the route of the 28 metre high and 1000 tonne unit. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The deliveries of the three huge structures come after it was reported Ineos had put construction of the £350 million new energy plant on hold.

Earlier this year Ineos stated: “As things stand the project is still planned. World events such as COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the significant increase in gas prices have led to a review of the timeline which is ongoing at the moment.”

Ineos got planning permission to build the new steam and power plant in 2018, saying it was key to the future development of the site and demonstrated its commitment to the town.

It is hoped the plant will modernise the way steam and power is generated for the INOES Petrochemical and Petroineos plants.