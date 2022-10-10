Abigail Brydon (28) is the star of Downs With Love, which will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, October 14.

She plays Beth, a happy, confident young woman who quickly takes a shine to Mark – a singer in the local pub. However, Mark is already falling for Tracy, Beth’s support worker.

Produced by Cutting Edge Theatre, which began its Inspire programme 10 years ago to pioneer projects to help learning disabled people access drama training, Downs With Love is a funny and moving play which challenges perceptions about disability and relationships.

Abigail Brydon stars in Downs with Love at FTH

Abigail said: “Parts of the show are based on my experience. It’s important to show people what it’s like for someone with a disability because the same things might happen to other people.”

Writer and director of Downs With Love, Suzanne Lofthus, added: “I want to challenge perceptions about disability. Can we accept a couple, one of whom has Down’s and one does not, and if not, why does that make us uncomfortable?”

Touring during Down’s Syndrome Awareness Month, the play comes at a time when issues around disability and relationships are being aired on prime time TV in the new drama series Ralph and Katie on BBC1.

On this tour, Abigail is joined by Alexandra Bald (18) who also has Down’s Syndrome.

Making her professional acting debut, Alexandra will understudy the role of Beth and take the lead in three performances on the tour.

Suzanne said: “Things are better than they used to be but there’s still a long way to go. We need to see more positive representation of learning disabled people on our stages and screens - but we can’t just talk about it, we have to do it.

“Abigail and Alexandra are out there doing just that, telling a real life story, challenging the audience about their perceptions and also showing the world what they can do.”

