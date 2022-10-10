Overseas tourism bosses enjoy visit to Falkirk landmarks

As part of Discover Scotland 2022, the Discover Scotland: Live Showcases saw a total of t59 buyers representing 13 international markets visit to Scotland to enjoy a number of excursions.

The familiarisation trips were part of the VisitScotland’s support for the tourism industry initiative to internationalise and to attract business and revenues back from

overseas markets.

The Kelpies were just one of the destinations the visitors were able to experience

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive said: “The Discover Scotland 2022 in-person regional showcases complement the virtual travel trade event and are part of VisitScotland’s approach to building back responsibly.

"They allow key international and UK buyers to refamiliarise themselves with Scotland as well as experiencing the best of our regional offerings for themselves. Visitors go looking for inspiration, information and are influenced by the travel trade to help choose a destination and plan their trip, with online travel businesses taking a growing share of the market.

"Our insights suggest more travellers are turning to intermediaries like tour operators, travel agents and destination management companies to provide reassurance and guidance amid continued global uncertainty, so it is vitally important for the tourism industry and businesses to engage with the travel trade.”

