Overseas tourism bosses enjoy visit to Falkirk landmarks
Tour operators, travel agents and destination management companies from the UK and key North American, European and Asian markets got to experience the joys of visiting the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies recently.
As part of Discover Scotland 2022, the Discover Scotland: Live Showcases saw a total of t59 buyers representing 13 international markets visit to Scotland to enjoy a number of excursions.
The familiarisation trips were part of the VisitScotland’s support for the tourism industry initiative to internationalise and to attract business and revenues back from
overseas markets.
Most Popular
Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive said: “The Discover Scotland 2022 in-person regional showcases complement the virtual travel trade event and are part of VisitScotland’s approach to building back responsibly.
Read More
"They allow key international and UK buyers to refamiliarise themselves with Scotland as well as experiencing the best of our regional offerings for themselves. Visitors go looking for inspiration, information and are influenced by the travel trade to help choose a destination and plan their trip, with online travel businesses taking a growing share of the market.
"Our insights suggest more travellers are turning to intermediaries like tour operators, travel agents and destination management companies to provide reassurance and guidance amid continued global uncertainty, so it is vitally important for the tourism industry and businesses to engage with the travel trade.”
The virtual Discover Scotland 2022 B2B event, which took place back in April, connected 298 international buyers with 324 trade ready Scottish suppliers, generating almost 4500 meetings over a period of three days.