Double decker bus joins the fun for Grangemouth park's Easter extravaganza

The 2023 hunt, which takes place in the park from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, April 9, will have a distinctly historical port and airport theme to mark Grangemouth’s nautical present and aeronautical past.

Organisers said: “We are planning our best event yet. Our main sponsor this year is Forth Ports and the community has been so supportive again with special mention to Bowhouse Community Association who donated 500 eggs and 250 goody bags for the event.

"We will have an inflatable helter-skelter/assault course and bouncy castle as well as a taekwondo display in the Mugga pitch, craft stalls and a double decker bus from Play with PTR for children aged four and under to enjoy.

The Play Talk Read double decker bus will be just one of the attractions at this year's Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt