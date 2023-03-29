News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
59 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
6 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
7 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
7 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Double decker bus joins the fun for Grangemouth park's Easter extravaganza

This year’s Easter Egg Hunt in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park is shaping up to best one yet as the Play with PTR double decker bus has confirmed it will be stopping off to enjoy the fun.

By James Trimble
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:45 BST

The 2023 hunt, which takes place in the park from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, April 9, will have a distinctly historical port and airport theme to mark Grangemouth’s nautical present and aeronautical past.

Organisers said: “We are planning our best event yet. Our main sponsor this year is Forth Ports and the community has been so supportive again with special mention to Bowhouse Community Association who donated 500 eggs and 250 goody bags for the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will have an inflatable helter-skelter/assault course and bouncy castle as well as a taekwondo display in the Mugga pitch, craft stalls and a double decker bus from Play with PTR for children aged four and under to enjoy.

The Play Talk Read double decker bus will be just one of the attractions at this year's Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt
The Play Talk Read double decker bus will be just one of the attractions at this year's Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt
The Play Talk Read double decker bus will be just one of the attractions at this year's Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt
Most Popular

"The Young Portonians Theatre Compnay will be providing musical support on the day.”

OrganisersForth Ports