Double decker bus joins the fun for Grangemouth park's Easter extravaganza
This year’s Easter Egg Hunt in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park is shaping up to best one yet as the Play with PTR double decker bus has confirmed it will be stopping off to enjoy the fun.
The 2023 hunt, which takes place in the park from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, April 9, will have a distinctly historical port and airport theme to mark Grangemouth’s nautical present and aeronautical past.
Organisers said: “We are planning our best event yet. Our main sponsor this year is Forth Ports and the community has been so supportive again with special mention to Bowhouse Community Association who donated 500 eggs and 250 goody bags for the event.
"We will have an inflatable helter-skelter/assault course and bouncy castle as well as a taekwondo display in the Mugga pitch, craft stalls and a double decker bus from Play with PTR for children aged four and under to enjoy.
"The Young Portonians Theatre Compnay will be providing musical support on the day.”