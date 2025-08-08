'Don't dump your rubbish in the water' says Scottish Canals after Camelon clean-up

Canal chiefs have urged people not to throw their rubbish in the waterways around Falkirk.

It comes after a major clean-up by Scottish Canals around Lock 16 in Camelon where workers removed a “significant” amount of waste ahead of putting water back into the canal.

It had been drained as part of a £3.5 million programme of gate replacement and lock upgrades along this section of the Forth & Clyde canal from Lock 3 at Grangemouth to Lock 16 Camelon.

Scottish Canals has also said it will be “rewatering” the canal from next week which will see towpath closures to allow this to be carried out safely.

Some of the debris discovered in the Forth & Clyde Canal at Lock 16 during the recent work. Pic: Scottish Canals

In a social media post, Scottish Canals wrote: “We’ve successfully completed a major clean-up at Lock 16 in Camelon, Falkirk, removing a significant amount of waste and debris as we prepare to rewater the canal.

"Please help us keep the canal clean by disposing of litter responsibly and not contributing to the waste that has to be removed during these works. Every small action helps protect this historic waterway for everyone to enjoy.

"Starting Monday, August 11 we’ll begin rewatering the canal between Locks 11 and 16 meaning towpath closures will be in place along this stretch to allow our teams to carry out the works. Diversion routes will be signposted.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we carry out these essential works.”

The diversion route will be via Glenfuir Roa.

This is the first major works to be carried out on the canal in 25 years.