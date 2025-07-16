Dollar Park's floral clock is both in full bloom and good working order

Falkirk’s floral clock is back in full bloom at the entrance to the town’s Dollar Park.

For the seventh year, the eye-catching clock has been planted in the park having moved from its previous position next to the former Westbank Clinic close to the town centre.

The local community helped fundraise to install the clock in its current home after the project was launched in 2017 by the Rotary Club of Falkirk, Friends of Dollar Park, the Cyrenians and Falkirk Justice Services.

It has been brightening up the park’s entrance each year since 2019 – and this year is no different.

The Cyrenians, Friends of Dollar Park and Justice Service unpaid work team have worked hard to plant this year's floral clock - designed to mark the centenary of the Rotary Club of Falkirk. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The clock – which is back in good working order thanks to the help of retired engineer Stuart Graudus – has been planted with more than 16,000 plants this year.

Its design recognises the 100 year anniversary of the Rotary Club of Falkirk with specialist carpet bedding plants making up the clock face including Echevarias and Herniaria. The side wings feature non stop begonias, marigolds, busy lizzie and ageratum.

Once again the floral clock has been designed by Les Pryde, chair of Friends of Dollar Park, and former head of parks with Falkirk Council.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Dollar Park explained: “There are several months of behind the scenes work to ensure the clock is ready for planting in June.

"Friends can’t thank enough the Cyrenians and unpaid work teams as part of Falkirk Justice Services.”

They gave a special mention and thanks to Cyrenians’ gardener, Ruth and volunteers Carol, Michael and Michelle who were the consistents in carrying out the planting this year.

The spokesperson continued: “Problems had been experienced with the clock mechanism and after an appeal in the Falkirk Herald, Stuart Garudes, a retired engineer volunteered his services and we now have a fully functional working floral clock keeping perfect time.

"There aren’t enough words to say how much we appreciate Stuart donating so much of his time and skills to rectify the mechanism.”

A number of the 16,000 plants featured in this year’s design have been propagated and grown within the Dollar Park walled garden. By propagating the plants from the clock, those behind the project are in a unique position whereby year on year the cost for flowers to continue their work will reduce.