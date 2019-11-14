Doggy divas steal the show at Falkirk Youth Theatre

The talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre’s Legally Blohnde take to the stage tonight (Thursday).

This musical, billed as “fabulously fun and international award-winning”, follows the transformation of Elle Woods.

She tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room.

Prepare to be entertained with a laugh out loud script, fantastic score and these incredible youngsters.

Performances are at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Elle – Holly Cunningham (Friday and Saturday night) and Kasie Campbell (Thursday night and matinees on Saturday and Sunday); Margot – Skye Bell-Burn; Serena – Lauren Isles; Pilar – Carys Balfour; Emmett – Callum Mack; Paulette – Katie Borthwick; Warner – Ross Cunningham; Vivienne – Erin Henderson; Professor Callahan – Andrew Stewart; Brooke – Ailish Ogilvie; Enid – Jessica Stirling and Isla Campbell (Sunday only); Arran – Zoë Moore; Kyle – Jamie McGinley; Whitney – Rose Sinclair; Dewey – Adam Kelly; Nikos – Christopher Watkins; Carlos – Roan Buckham; Elle’s Mom – Violet Steven; Elle’s Dad – Adam Kelly; Grandmaster Chad – Jamie McGinley; Kate – Zoë Moore; Store Manager – Keira Tortora; Bookish Client – Jessica Mackie; Kiki the Colourist – Amy Hanson; Cashier – Rebecca Doyle; Gaelen – Isla Campbell; Leilant – ose Sinclair; Girl – Rebecca Doyle; Court Stenographer – Katie Griffiths; Judge – Callum Carnie; Chutney – Erin Gray; DA Joyce Riley – Rose Sinclair; TV reporter – Evie Martin; H&H salesgirl – Sarah Colston; 2nd Perfume Girl – Erin Lunn; Prison Guard – Roan Buckham; Winthrop – Christopher Watkins; Lowell – Alisia Fox; Pforzheimer – Callum Carnie; Harvard student – Macy Dale; Bruiser – Mollie; Rufus – Lokie.

Dancers – Isla Campbell, Rebecca Doyle, Jessica Mackie, Rose Sinclair, Georgia Forsyth, Alana Gallacher, Bayley Welsh and Ailish Ogilvie.

Ensemble – Roan Buckham, Jennifer Macdonald, Carly Crawford, Erin Lunn, Katie Mackay, Nicole Sawicz, Maggie Rodgers, Daniel Gray, Orson Kerr, Emma MacRobbie, Brogan Buckham, Anna Juner, Sophie Arthur, Holly Cunningham, Kasie Campbell.