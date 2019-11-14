77 pictures of Falkirk Youth Theatre’s production of ‘Legally Blonde’

Based on the popular film of the same name, the musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she pursues her dreams of being a lawyer. Performances are at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.
View more
The talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre are performing their new show ‘Legally Blonde’ over the next few days.
Based on the popular film of the same name, the musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she pursues her dreams of being a lawyer. Performances are at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.