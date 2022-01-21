Does Grangemouth park require fed up with faeces signs?
Thoughtless dog walkers’ actions have been highlighted by an eye-catching picture of a poster which pulls no punches on responsible pet owners’ true feelings for those who dump their animals’ poo in parks.
Forwarding the original post by Falkirk Explored, Zetland Park Regeneration Project shared the picture – apparently taken in Strathclyde Country Park – on its Facebook page, asking if signs like this – which use humour and a well-known Scottish slang word – were required in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland park to inform people in no uncertain terms how to dispose of their dog’s mess in a responsible manner.
And that certainly does not mean hanging dog bags in a tree – because there are no “fairies” who will dispose of it.
The post stated: “Do you think that we need some of these signs in Zetland Park? In all seriousness, please do make sure that you pick up after your dog so that everyone can enjoy the park.”