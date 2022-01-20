Plans for new warehouse at Falkirk area garden centre
A popular garden centre has been growing and expanding over the last couple of years and is now looking to add a warehouse to its facility.
Klondyke Group Ltd lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council to construct a warehouse and create a canopy at its Klondyke Garden Centre, Burnside Nursery, Polmont site, just off the A9 Laurieston bypass road.
Last February the garden centre was given the go ahead to build an extension to allow it to sell fruit and vegteables and create a new restaurant.
At the time Klondyke stated: “Our garden centre at Polmont is currently in the process of a fabulous new redevelopment. We will be offering our customers a new larger outdoor plant area, fabulous new garden shop and gift department, a 300 seater restaurant and outdoor eating area, plus some exciting new concessions and attractions.
“Our brand new outdoor plant area is a fantastic space to spend time in.”