Doddie Weir: Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club raise £9k for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation
Fundraisers handed over a cheque for £9000 to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation against a backdrop of the iconic Kelpies this week.
All the money was raised by the Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club which is the association of ex-Round Tablers in the district.
They held a highly successful fundraiser at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert in May with 240 people where entertainment was provided by Abba tribute group Voyage and magician Elliot Bibby.
The group’s chairman for the 2021/21 session Mark Northway said “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us to put on this event. It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves whilst raising money for such a worthy cause and one that has touched my own family.
"The members of the club were astounded by the final amount raised, much more that we had anticipated.”
The charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, was set up by former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir and a group of trustees in 2017 shortly after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.
Doddie has been driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease.
MND is a disease which affects the motor neurons of the nervous system. It is life shortening and mostly progresses rapidly. The charity’s vision is “a world free from MND”.
The number “5” is a special number for the Foundation, featuring in its name and is a reference to Doddie’s playing number for his clubs, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons, and the jersey he wore when he earned his 61 caps for Scotland.