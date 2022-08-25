Wedding days: Share in the special day for these couples from Falkirk and across Forth Valley

We are now offering newlyweds an opportunity to share their joy even more with our new feature.
As well as these stunning photographs, we’ve also got details of their big days … and some of the things that made them special.
1. Georgina Leslie and Stephen Shaw
A couple who vowed to tie the knot when their family was complete finally married this year. Georgina Leslie and Stephen Shaw from Falkirk made the pact in 2006 but never thought that they would have to wait 16 years. Their daughter Aleena Grace, now two, was born on May 12, 2020 via surrogacy and the couple previously shared their story with The Falkirk Herald. They told of all the difficulties they faced with the little one being born during the pandemic to a surrogate in Barnsley. Although Georgina had two grown up children, Amanda and David, from a previous relationship, Aleena Grace’s arrival finally made their family complete. Pictured here with daughter Aleena, Georgina’s daughter Amanda, son David and grandson Oscar.
Photo: Kayleigh Scott Photography
2. Georgina Leslie and Stephen Shaw
The couple had been due to marry on July 17 last year which would have been the 15th anniversary of them getting together. However, flooding at Beancross Farm meant they had to postpone until this year but the wedding went ahead at the venue on May 7. Pictured here beside the Kelpies.
Photo: Kayleigh Scott Photography
3. Amy Gray and Steven Nolan
Over 100 guests joined Amy Gray and Steven Nolan on their big day. The couple were married on April 2 at the Stirling Court Hotel. This was their second attempt at saying “I do” as their original wedding last September was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Amy, 28, is originally from Hamilton but has lived in Denny for the last eight years, and she works in a nursing home. Steven is also from Denny and he is an electrician.
The newly-weds said they had a perfect day.
Photo: Tommy Hamilton
4. Amy Gray and Steven Nolan
Amy, 28, is originally from Hamilton but has lived in Denny for the last eight years, and she works in a nursing home. Steven, 33,. is also from Denny and he is an electrician. The newly-weds said they had a perfect day.
Photo: Tommy Hamilton