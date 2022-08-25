Wedding days: Share in the special day for these couples from Falkirk and across Forth Valley

1. Georgina Leslie and Stephen Shaw

A couple who vowed to tie the knot when their family was complete finally married this year. Georgina Leslie and Stephen Shaw from Falkirk made the pact in 2006 but never thought that they would have to wait 16 years. Their daughter Aleena Grace, now two, was born on May 12, 2020 via surrogacy and the couple previously shared their story with The Falkirk Herald. They told of all the difficulties they faced with the little one being born during the pandemic to a surrogate in Barnsley. Although Georgina had two grown up children, Amanda and David, from a previous relationship, Aleena Grace’s arrival finally made their family complete. Pictured here with daughter Aleena, Georgina’s daughter Amanda, son David and grandson Oscar.

Photo: Kayleigh Scott Photography