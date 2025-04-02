Dobbie Hall to host CAMRA's Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival this weekend

By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
The popular Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival returns to the Dobbie Hall this weekend.

The annual event, hosted by the Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) runs over two days on Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 and promises to be another fantastic day out.

The 2025 festival – the 14th event – is sponsored by Loch Lomond Brewery.

For those attending there’s the chance to enjoy around 56 real ales, alongside 18 real ciders.

The annual Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival returns to the Dobbie Hall, Larbert this weekend. (Pics: Alan Murray)The annual Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival returns to the Dobbie Hall, Larbert this weekend. (Pics: Alan Murray)
The annual Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival returns to the Dobbie Hall, Larbert this weekend. (Pics: Alan Murray)

Once again there will be a selection to sample from Scottish breweries as well as over a dozen from the north east of England, which ale drinkers might not have seen or tasted.

A spirits, wine and prosecco bar is being offered by The Wheatsheaf, and hot food and soft drinks will also be available.

Organisers are hoping for another busy and successful weekend following on from last year’s festival.

A spokesperson said: “This is our 14th festival in Larbert and all staff are volunteers, so we couldn’t run the festival without them.

"For the first time, the ales are listed on Real Ale Finder App, which allows you to sort beers by style, percentage, etc and create a shortlist of your favourites.”

Entry to the festival, which runs from 1pm on Friday and noon on Saturday until 10.30pm both nights, is £7 for the general public and £5 for CAMRA members. Entry includes a festival glass and a programme. No booking required, just pay at the door.

Forth Valley CAMRA’s chosen charity to raise cash for during this year’s festival is Maggie’s Forth Valley.

To find out more visit forthvalley.camra.org.uk

