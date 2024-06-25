Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A royal visit to Strathcarron Hospice has been cancelled.

HRH The Princess Royal was due to make one of her regular calls to the Fankerton hospice on Thursday.

However, yesterday it was revealed she was in hospital after an accident on her Gatcombe Park Estate on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princess Anne, 73, is spending a second day in hospital, where she is being treated for a minor head injury and concussion thought to have been caused by a horse.

The Princess Royal meeting some of the staff and volunteers at last year's visit to Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Michael Gillen

Since her first visit to Strathcarron in 1984, The Princess Royal has been a faithful supporter, usually visiting at least once a year where she would speak with staff, patients, volunteers and many of the fundraisers who support the hospice.