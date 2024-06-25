Disappointment as Princess Anne cancels Strathcarron Hospice visit
and live on Freeview channel 276
HRH The Princess Royal was due to make one of her regular calls to the Fankerton hospice on Thursday.
However, yesterday it was revealed she was in hospital after an accident on her Gatcombe Park Estate on Sunday.
Princess Anne, 73, is spending a second day in hospital, where she is being treated for a minor head injury and concussion thought to have been caused by a horse.
Since her first visit to Strathcarron in 1984, The Princess Royal has been a faithful supporter, usually visiting at least once a year where she would speak with staff, patients, volunteers and many of the fundraisers who support the hospice.
Irene McKie, Strathcarron Hospice CEO, said: “We would like to thank HRH The Princess Royal for her loyal support over four decades and wish her a full and speedy recovery. We look forward to welcoming her back to Strathcarron Hospice as soon as she is able to return”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.