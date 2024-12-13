Dionne's date with Beattie at Barrowlands: Falkirk singer to release Christmas single and support Callum Beattie

It’s going to be a busy festive season for Falkirk singer Dionne Hickey as she releases her Christmas single and takes to the stage at the famous Glasgow Barrowlands to support Callum Beattie.

The popular performer’s new song, Thinking About Me, is out on Friday, December 20, just before she steps into the spotlight at the famous ballroom on Saturday, December 21.

She said: “I wrote the song around six years ago and had it produced by Andy Haldane, but I just never got round to releasing it. I know I’ve released pop and dance songs recently, but this song has more of a country vibe.

“I love all kinds of music and sing songs that cover a range of different genres.”

At the moment Dionne is looking to record a song she wrote about her children growing up and, as a pre Christmas treat for fans, she will be performing an acoustic version of the tune – the first time it has been performed in public – when she supports Callum at the Barrowlands.

Dionne first supported Callum back in 2022 and has worked with him a few times since.

She said: "I’m very appreciative of the support Callum and his manager Dave have given me over the last few years and excited to open for him at such a big sold out show.”

The gig rounds off a great year for Dionne, which saw her host Edge Fest for the second year running and meet her heroes McFly.