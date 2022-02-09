Deputy First Minister to celebrate dedication and commitment of Falkirk volunteers

Organised in partnership by CVS Falkirk, Clackmannanshire Third Sector Interface (CTSI) and Stirlingshire Voluntary Enterprise (SVE), this year’s event will take place over four days – from Monday, February 21 to Thursday, February 24.

Mr Swinney, the cabinet secretary for COIVID-19 recover, will be giving the closing address at the conference, followed by leaders of each of the Forth Valley area local authorities.

Mr Swinney will be talking during the last day of the conference

A conference spokesperson said: “The new multi-day format has been designed to help make sure attendees get the most out of the 11 different workshops. People don’t have to attend every workshop, but will have access to all of them when you purchase a ticket for the conference."

Visit the CVS Falkirk website for booking details and the full event programme.

Workshops are filling up fast so it is advised to book as quickly as possible.

