Customers can still use Falkirk Howgate car park despite maintenance works

A spokesperson for the Howgate Centre said: “We are carrying out some planned maintenance in the car park and due to the works there will be some diversions. The work will be carried out at night.

"Customers should be aware before they visit, the Howgate car park will be open as normal during the surface repair works happening within the car park throughout February and March.

There will be diversions in place as work is carried out on the Howgate Shopping Centre car park

"While most of the car park will remain open during the works, certain areas will be closed off and traffic will be rerouted. The routes may change throughout the programme so please be cautious and follow the temporary signage.

"The Howgate apologises for any disruption and inconvenience this may cause. Staff are available to assist if required.”

