Denny woman loses 8 stone thanks to 'transformational' course

Paula Marshall, 48, was at her lowest point in 2012 and found herself comfort eating and drinking to extreme extents after being attacked by two women in a Stirling pub who tried to steal her handbag.

Paula admits she’d been overweight her whole life, despite engaging with various weight loss measures, but reached a stage when she hit 17 stone where she knew something had to be done.

The turning point for the British Sign Language interpreter, who’s worked at the Scottish Parliament and 10 Downing Street, arrived when she was put in touch with Veronica Leigh, founder of The Projection Model.

Paula Marshall, 48, who has lost eight stone in a transformational project

Paula said: “I was at rock bottom and wanted to die. I was 17 stone and drinking a box of wine every night.

“I’d tried everything from Weight Watchers, Scottish Slimmers, Slimming World and everything in between; ultimately I paid £5000 for a gastric band and although some of them did help me lose weight, it was always through misery and a battle, and always temporarily.

“Nothing dealt with the strong compulsion inside me to eat and abuse food.

“Through meeting someone at a meeting, I was given Veronica Leigh’s contact information. I went to her home in the Borders for my first appointment and from there never looked back.

Denny woman Paula Marshall has lost 8 stone and attributes much of that to Veronica Leigh's Projection Model. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“She introduced me to her Projection Model which is a tool like no other.

"It is transformational because it teaches you how to manage yourself from the root cause and when you learn to do that, by following the model correctly, you won’t be overweight or addicted to abusing food ever again.

“Now I am nine stone without having been on a soul-destroying diet or hammering myself in a gym and I got to the root of why I was in that mess in the first place.

Paula Marshall before she lost 8 stone. Contributed.

“It has totally transformed my life and that of my family too.”

Paula is now writing a book about everything the project has helped her uncover about her past, in the hope of supporting others looking to shift weight.

Since shedding the pounds, she has stayed sober for nine years, run 10k in The Great Scottish Run, climbed Munros and gone on hiking trips in Japan and China.

Paula added: “The Projection Model is due to be launched across the UK by Veronica Leigh before the end of this year and I am licenced by her to work with people who have any weight management issue, from being overweight/underweight, or having an eating disorder to secret eaters and anything else you can think of related to abusing food for anything other than fuel for the body.

“I want to let everyone out there know that there is another way amid the hopelessness to manage your weight and well-being and it’s got nothing to do with hammering yourself in a gym or starving and depressing yourself and abusing food in any way.

“When you use The Projection Model that is the solution you have been looking for and, if you are willing to work it, you can transform your life in ways you can’t even yet imagine.”

Visit www.thebutterflyprojectltd.co.uk for more details.

