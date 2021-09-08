Scott Ashworth (49), was inspired to write the track after watching recent events unfold in Afghanistan surrounding the withdrawal of British armed forces in the country after the takeover by the Taliban.

Scott, who is a civilian worker with the Ministry of Defence and a RAF veteran, penned the heartfelt song ‘The Letter’ after hearing the thoughts of other veterans and their families who have served in the war-torn country.

It tells the story of a mother whose son left home to join the forces, but never returned as he was killed in action.

Scott Ashworth, musician and veteran who is releasing a single in aid of charity.

Scott said: “As a veteran myself it is something very close to my heart.

"I never went to Afghanistan as I left the RAF in 2002, but as I work with the MOD we’re notified every time someone loses their life, so I know what the families must have been going through.

"Those who lost someone they love over there - what must they be thinking about now the Taliban is taking over, and our troops are withdrawing? That’s when I got the idea for the song.”

Scott teamed-up with his friend, Barry Frame, to create the song.

He added: "He helped me produce the track, and without his lead guitar and production ability to turn it around really quickly, it just would have been an idea in my head and probably ended up as a rough YouTube recording.”

The song is now set to help others.Scott explained: “I wanted to raise cash for the charity Combat Stress as it provides excellent services for veterans who are suffering from mental health issues brought on by what they have seen.

"I have spoken to their communications team and they have told me that they have a lot of new referrals of veterans seeking their help after watching what is happening in Afghanistan at the moment.”

‘The Letter’ is available to buy on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music with all proceeds going to Combat Stress Scotland.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/scottashworthmusic

