Denny residents young and old work together to plant 450 trees in local area

Around 150 people from Denny, Dunipace and the surrounding area joined in the effort, organised by Inspire Denny and Dunipace, over the last weekend of February and worked hard planting the trees, which were donated by the I Dig Trees – a charitable collaboration between OVO Energy and The Conservation Volunteers (TCV).

Denny’s trees have been planted in a grassy area that backs onto Denny Cemetery, near Denny High School, and will help reduce carbon while also improving wildlife

habitats and enhancing the area for local residents to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants of the native tree planting day in Denny look forward to future growth

Members of Inspire Denny and Dunipace were joined by Falkirk Council’s biodiversity officer and Countryside Ranger as well as students from Denny Primary School

and Denny High Schools, representatives from Smart Denny, Stoneywood Care, Neighbourhood Networks, Denny and Bonnybridge Men’s Shed, the 51st

Dennyloanhead Scouts and individuals, couples, families and friends from the local area.

Tree planters young and old were in action in Denny

Gillian Baird, of Inspire Denny and Dunipace, said: “Once again the people of Denny and Dunipace have shown their true colours, coming together for this tree

planting community project.

"The public, schools, various council departments and Inspire Denny and Dunipace have shown just how important community engagement is for the local area and how invested the people are in looking after our wee corner of the world.

"I am thrilled to be part of this project as I am passionate about nature and restoring as much as we possibly can, it’s just so important, but also so happy to find so many like-minded people to do it with.”

Falkirk Council employees nominated Inspire Denny and Dunipace to receive the trees, identified a suitable area to plant them in and facilitated the planting sessions, while the local Sainsbury’s kindly donated snacks for participants to enjoy.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council spokesperson for the environment said: “The planting at Herbertshire playing fields fits really well with Falkirk Council’s broader

programme of trialling new ways of managing our greenspaces, improving biodiversity and delivering benefits for local people and the environment."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.