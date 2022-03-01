Denny residents young and old work together to plant 450 trees in local area
A community event saw residents of all ages brave the cold winter weather to help plant 450 native trees in the Denny area.
Around 150 people from Denny, Dunipace and the surrounding area joined in the effort, organised by Inspire Denny and Dunipace, over the last weekend of February and worked hard planting the trees, which were donated by the I Dig Trees – a charitable collaboration between OVO Energy and The Conservation Volunteers (TCV).
Denny’s trees have been planted in a grassy area that backs onto Denny Cemetery, near Denny High School, and will help reduce carbon while also improving wildlife
habitats and enhancing the area for local residents to enjoy.
Members of Inspire Denny and Dunipace were joined by Falkirk Council’s biodiversity officer and Countryside Ranger as well as students from Denny Primary School
and Denny High Schools, representatives from Smart Denny, Stoneywood Care, Neighbourhood Networks, Denny and Bonnybridge Men’s Shed, the 51st
Dennyloanhead Scouts and individuals, couples, families and friends from the local area.
Gillian Baird, of Inspire Denny and Dunipace, said: “Once again the people of Denny and Dunipace have shown their true colours, coming together for this tree
planting community project.
"The public, schools, various council departments and Inspire Denny and Dunipace have shown just how important community engagement is for the local area and how invested the people are in looking after our wee corner of the world.
"I am thrilled to be part of this project as I am passionate about nature and restoring as much as we possibly can, it’s just so important, but also so happy to find so many like-minded people to do it with.”
Falkirk Council employees nominated Inspire Denny and Dunipace to receive the trees, identified a suitable area to plant them in and facilitated the planting sessions, while the local Sainsbury’s kindly donated snacks for participants to enjoy.
Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council spokesperson for the environment said: “The planting at Herbertshire playing fields fits really well with Falkirk Council’s broader
programme of trialling new ways of managing our greenspaces, improving biodiversity and delivering benefits for local people and the environment."