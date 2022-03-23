Denny residents get busy with big community spring clean

Residents will be giving their community a spruce up as part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Spring Clean Scotland campaign, which runs until April 21.

The local Inspire Denny and Dunipace group has invited schools, nurseries, local businesses, community groups, individuals and families to join them, helping clean up litter and making a positive difference in their neighbourhood.

Inspire is coordinating four community-wide events open to all – taking place on Saturday, March 26, Sunday, April 3, Saturday April 9 and Sunday, April 17 – which will see them clean up various areas, including paths along the River Carron and around The Pines shopping area.

The local spring clean builds on the group’s success at rallying the community during the Great September Clean in 2020 – when 150 local people took part.

Inspire member Gillian Baird said: "In the past, the Denny and Dunipace community has responded brilliantly to calls for help from local volunteer groups looking to improve our environment in the area, whether it’s tree planting or litter clearing events.

"This just goes to show that our community is passionate about where we live and by coming together we really can all make a significant difference. People have shown they want to do more, and these events by Inspire Denny and Dunipace enable them to get involved.”

The response has already been positive, with several schools pledging to carry out their own litter picks and individuals asking where they can get equipment to help with their own efforts.

Rhiann Robb from Apex Vets said: “At Apex Vets we feel it is important to keep our little area of Winchester Avenue clean and tidy so it remains a lovely leafy dog walk for our clients and all the dog walkers in the area.

"That is why we do regular clean ups of our car park and the surrounding areas of the practice. We will travel a bit further out with the grounds of the practice to aid with the Spring Clean up as we are always keen to support local campaigns.”

Visit Inspire’s Facebook page for more information on the upcoming litter pick events.

