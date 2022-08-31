Denny Daymaker tribute concert coins in over £3000 for Maggie's Forth Valley

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Wallace, known affectionately as "Santa”, passed away from cancer of the pancreas last July and his friends and family organised a gig earlier this month with acts including Beldon Haigh, Danko, Tequila Mocking Bird and Jock the Box and others.

Organisers were on hand after the triumphant – and emotional night – to present the impressive total to Maggie’s representatives at the charity’s base in the Nina Barough Building, in Quintinshill Drive, Larbert.

The organisers of the special Denny Daymakers tribute gig present a cheque for £3333 to Maggie's Forth Valley

The cash will help Maggie's continue its vital role, offering free one-to-one help and information from their professional team and enabling people to join groups and activities that are right for them.