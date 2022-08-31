News you can trust since 1845
Denny Daymaker tribute concert coins in over £3000 for Maggie's Forth Valley

A special tribute concert at Grangemouth Town Hall in memory of a much loved Denny musician has raised £3333 for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:46 am

Ian Wallace, known affectionately as "Santa”, passed away from cancer of the pancreas last July and his friends and family organised a gig earlier this month with acts including Beldon Haigh, Danko, Tequila Mocking Bird and Jock the Box and others.

Organisers were on hand after the triumphant – and emotional night – to present the impressive total to Maggie’s representatives at the charity’s base in the Nina Barough Building, in Quintinshill Drive, Larbert.

Video: Watch musicians perform in memory of much missed Denny drummer
The organisers of the special Denny Daymakers tribute gig present a cheque for £3333 to Maggie's Forth Valley

The cash will help Maggie's continue its vital role, offering free one-to-one help and information from their professional team and enabling people to join groups and activities that are right for them.

The charity was founded in 1996 by Maggie Keswick Jencks, who used her own experience of having cancer to create a new type of cancer care.

