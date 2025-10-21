Denny Baptists want to help you manage your money better

A church congregation is launching a course to help people manage their finances and cope with the rising cost of living.

Denny Baptist Church (DBC) has set up a money coaching team and is launching the workshops next Tuesday, October 28.

They will take place in the Herbertshire Street church from 10am until noon with the aim of supporting individuals and families in Denny and Bonnybridge to stay in control of their finances.

The church team is working with the UK debt and budgeting charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to offer the free money coaching courses locally,.

Money coaching is a free service created by CAP and delivered by churches like Denny Baptist. It aims to teach local people new skills to better manage their money, live well and avoid falling into unmanageable debt.

The course is completed over four relaxed and engaging sessions where those attending will learn how to create a balanced budget, use credit wisely, reduce their debts and build up savings for the future.

The course is for anyone who feels they can benefit from learning new money management skills.

Jim Mooney, lead coach, said: “The cost of pretty much everything has gone up during the cost-of-living crisis. Many of us are tightening our belts right now and are much more at risk of falling into financial difficulty. Knowing how to successfully manage our money is more vital than ever before.

Money coach Jim Cooper said: “That’s why we offer free, expert money coaching in partnership with Christians Against Poverty – to help people in Denny and Bonnybridge through these challenging times.

“We plann on running sessions face-to-face at Denny Baptist Church and we hope this will make a difference in the lives of those within our community. Our aim is for people within our community to complete the course and learn how to make the most of the money they have, save more and feel confident about managing their finances.”

The launch event will be held at Denny Baptist Church next Tuesday. Free refreshments will be provided.