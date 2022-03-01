Denny banking kiosk has customers rapping its praises

Five people from the Denny community – ranging from a retired actor and a pensioner to a local hairdresser and a transgender woman – have recorded raps around the theme of cash and how the Denny kiosk has been a godsend to the tight-knit community.

OneBanks Hub currently operates a pilot kiosk in the Co-op, Stirling Street, Denny near Falkirk, because there are no conventional bank branches in the immediate vicinity.

The kiosk, one of the first OneBanks Hub opened in the UK, offers customers and businesses access to a range of vital everyday banking services and now customers have been singing – well rapping – its praises.

Customers are now rapping about the virtues of Denny's OneBanks Hub kiosk

They have each filmed videos of themselves rapping to a backing track about how much easier the new shared bank branch is making their lives. The raps are being released across social media this month.

Jean, who refuses to reveal her age, shows how someone who grew up when rock-n-roll was “all the rage” can be a whizz on the iPad and smartphone but still values the support she gets from the staff at the OneBanks Hub when she needs it.

Laura Ann, a local hairdresser, waxes lyrical about how the OneBanks Hub kiosk is sparing her the five-mile drive she used to have to make to bank her cash takings.

Jack, a retired actor, has a son in IT, but “he lives in Vancouver so that’s not much good for me” so he views “cash as king” and needs a branch to access his bank account.

Duncan Cockburn, OneBanks Hub CEO, said: “We recorded these videos to show how much local people in Denny need to have access to branch banking. We

thought having people rap would make it fun and accessible.”

The OneBanks Hub staffed kiosk in Denny Co-Op opened in 2021 and brought face to face banking back to the town for the first time in two years.

Denny was chosen in 2020 as one of nine locations across the UK to host trials as part of a Community Access to Cash Pilot (CACP) initiative.

The rap videos are available to be viewed on the OneBanks Hub Twitter account.

