The latest winner of the Dennis Canavan Scholarship has marked a remarkable success story for one Falkirk area high school.

Gracie Proudlock was announced as the recipient of this year’s award and this is the fifth year in a row that a pupil who attended Braes High has won.

The scholarship fund was set up by Falkirk Council in recognition of the remarkable political contribution by Dennis Canavan to the life of the Falkirk community.

For over three decades, Dennis Canavan represented Falkirk West as an MP and later as its first MSP, until he retired in 2007. A former teacher, he has always been committed to supporting young people at all levels of education.

Dennis Canavan scholarship award presentation with judges and nominees. Front row: Dennis Canavan; Chloe Munnoch, Braes High School; Gemma Dick, Falkirk High School; Gracie Proudlock, Braes High School; Diana Kaliukeviciute, Falkirk High School; Katie Misell, Braes High School and Provost Robert Bissett. Pic: Michael Gillen

Gracie is the 18th recipient of the award which goes to nominees who have attended a school in the council area, live in the area, are going on to further or higher education and who have given notable service to their community.

Presenting this year’s award, which saw Gracie receive £500, Dennis Canavan thanked Falkirk Council for setting up the scholarship and once again organising the judging, as well as the presentation ceremony which took place in Callendar House.

He said: “I believe education is not just for your own benefit but something from which others benefit too. We had 15 valid nominations this year and anyone of them would have been a worthy recipient.”

Helping him with the judging process were Provost Robert Bissett, Falkirk Council chief executive Kenneth Lawrie, director of education Jon Reid and Falkirk Herald editor Jill Buchanan.

Dennis Canavan scholarship award winner 2024 is Gracie Proudlock, formerly of Braes High School. Pic: Michael Gillen

Gracie, 18, was the unanimous choice of the judges and received her prize shortly before she begins her studies at Stirling University on a three year course in Paramedic Science.

She was nominated by Linda Jones, pastoral head at Braes High who praised Gracie for her work helping others both in the school and local community.

Ms Jones said: “Since S1 Gracie has volunteered to take on leadership roles within the school. As a Rights Respecting School Ambassador, she worked as a part of the team that helped to achieve the RRS Gold Status.

“She worked with the group to organise the Wee Sleep Out which raised money for Social Bite, a charity which supported the homeless community providing food and shelter so those less fortunate could have a hot meal.

"Being involved with the Pupil Voice Team throughout her school career, Gracie has ensured that pupils at Braes have their voice heard. She has been involved in the school’s period poverty campaign to ensure individuals always have access to period products.”

Gracie is an activity worker for the Falkirk Council Children with Disabilities Team where she provides respite to families with complex needs children. She takes these children out and about learning invaluable skills and allowing them to take part in new and exciting experiences which they may never have had the opportunity to do before.

As part of her journey towards a career as a paramedic, Gracie has completed medical training which includes: infant and adult CPR, oxygen, insulin, seizure and suction training. She uses these skills weekly in her role as an activity worker, inspiring her to apply to become a paramedic and give back to the community.

But it’s not all work and no play as Gracie has also been a “valuable” member of Braes Youth Theatre throughout her time at the school, taking on roles on stage and behind the scenes.

Her pastoral head added: “Gracie is also a keen rugby player and helps to coach the U14 and U16 girl’s rugby team. She attends their training sessions rain or shine and pushes the girls to put in effort and try their best no matter what. Gracie is a very driven and passionate young person who has a widespread commitment to her studies and helping others."

After collecting her award, Gracie, of Shieldhill, said: “There were so many nominations this year and you never think that you are going to be successful. But I’m very honoured and can’t wait to start my studies.”

She was accompanied to the ceremony by proud mum Janine Proudlock, while sister Lori, 15, heard the news when she returned from Braes High.

Such was the standard of entries this year that the judges decided to make four special commendation awards. Receiving £100 were: Gemma Dick, Falkirk High School, who will study for an HNC in Childhood Practice at Forth Valley College; Diana Kaliukeviciute, Falkirk High, studying History at university; Katie Misell, Braes High, studying Human Nutrition and Dietetics at Glasgow Caledonian University; while Chloe Munnoch, Braes High, will study nursing.

The ten remaining nominees were all presented with £50: David Arthur, Falkirk High, Centre Forward programme at Forth Valley College; Tom Green, Law with French at Glasgow University; Sydney Khan, Denny High, Medicine at Glasgow University; Rebecca Mitchell, Denny High, History and Philosophy at Dundee University; Kirsten Clark, Denny High, Communication Design at Heriot Watt University; Hollie Howland, Falkirk High, studying Law and International Relations at Edinburgh University; Tamar-Grace Morrison, studying Dentistry at Glasgow University; Karla Smith, Denny High, studying Paramedic Science at Stirling University; Hannah Lothian, Braes High, studying Professional Education (Primary) at Stirling University; and Cassie Ainslie, Larbert High, studying for an HND Performing Arts at Edinburgh College.

A delighted Iain Livingstone, Braes High headteacher, said: “It is great to hear Gracie has received the Dennis Canavan Scholarship this year. This is testament to Gracie’s long- standing commitment to both her school and the wider community.

"In addition to performing well academically, Gracie has given a great deal of time to supporting fellow pupils, charitable events and others across the community.”