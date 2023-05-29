Maggie's Forth Valley: Fundraisers meander from Kelpies to Larbert centre

Dozens of walkers took part in the Meander to Maggie’s on Friday evening to raise much-needed funds for the caring cancer centre.

The walk set off from the Kelpies at The Helix Park and meandered along the 10k route all the way to Maggie’s Forth Valley in the grounds of the Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Walking in glorious sunshine, the walkers were given goodie bags when they crossed the finishing line before being treated to a barbecue, courtesy of the Rapid Relief Team, drinks and music.

Each walker paid £20 to enter and was asked to raise a minimum of £150 in sponsorship.

People were also encouraged to bring their dogs along with each four-legged walker presented with a dog bandana.

