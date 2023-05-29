News you can trust since 1845
Maggie's Forth Valley: Fundraisers meander from Kelpies to Larbert centre

Dozens of walkers took part in the Meander to Maggie’s on Friday evening to raise much-needed funds for the caring cancer centre.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th May 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 15:55 BST

The walk set off from the Kelpies at The Helix Park and meandered along the 10k route all the way to Maggie’s Forth Valley in the grounds of the Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Walking in glorious sunshine, the walkers were given goodie bags when they crossed the finishing line before being treated to a barbecue, courtesy of the Rapid Relief Team, drinks and music.

Each walker paid £20 to enter and was asked to raise a minimum of £150 in sponsorship.

People were also encouraged to bring their dogs along with each four-legged walker presented with a dog bandana.

Fundraisers walked from The Kelpies to Maggies Forth Valley

Fundraisers walked from The Kelpies to Maggies Forth Valley Photo: Scott Louden

There's just a little slope or two along the route

There's just a little slope or two along the route Photo: Scott Louden

Best foot forward ...

Best foot forward ... Photo: Scott Louden

Walkers at the start of the Meander

Walkers at the start of the Meander Photo: Scott Louden

