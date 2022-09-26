Top darts star visits Bonnybridge to raise a ton of cash for charity

Having been set the challenge of driving 501 miles from Scotland to London in a Ford Focus purchased for £501, James – who is nicknamed The Machine – will be visiting WH Tyres, in Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge on Tuesday afternoon.

As part of the “nine-dart finish” element of the rally challenge, James plans to stop off at nine individual Falken tyre dealers – who are supporting his fundraising efforts – on his rally route.

The world class player will take time to have a few throws with staff and customers on a portable oche and dartboard.

Darts player James Wade will be stopping in Bonnybridge during his charity rally challenge

James said: “I have always had an interest in cars and combined with my roles as a Bipolar UK and a Falken ambassador, taking part in a charity rally seems the perfect vehicle for a fundraising challenge.

"As someone who has been diagnosed with bipolar and ADHD, I am fully aware of how challenging this can be and the aim is for the rally to raise awareness of the condition and the incredible work Bipolar UK do.

“It’s fantastic to have Falken, their tyre dealers and their customers supporting the rally. I’m looking forward to dropping in and thanking them personally for their support and throwing a few legs of darts with those involved.”