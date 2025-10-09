Date set for next dog blood donor sessions at Denny vet

Your beloved pooch could be a lifesaver, helping another family’s pet in need – and it's easy to get involved.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apex Vets in Denny is a host venue for the charity Pet Blood Bank UK and the team are currently appealing for dogs to come forward as blood donors to help save the lives of other dogs.

The Winchester Avenue vet will be hosting its next blood donation session on Sunday, October 19 and they are looking for happy, healthy and confident dogs to register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood donation service, but for dogs. They collect blood from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need.

Goldendoodle Orla is a lifesaving dog - and your beloved pet could be too. (Pic: contributed)

Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs.

Dogs from the Falkirk area and across the country have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it.

To become a donor, you dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight and be fit and healthy. It’s also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people and having new experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation itself only takes five to ten minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35 to 40 minutes.

Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss and attention throughout their appointment.

They even get a goody bag and toy to take home – as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30 per cent of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging. Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.

If you are interested in registering your dog to become a lifesaver or would like to book an appointment for the donation session at Apex Vets on Sunday, October 19 visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call 01509 232222.