D2 The Creative Centre: Exhibition in Larbert gallery of work by adult students
An arts centre is holding its first exhibition of work from adult students since the pandemic.
D2The Creative Centre at Lochlands Business Park in Larbert, formerly known as Delta Studios, used to hold an annual event to showcase the work of adults who attend its art classes.
However, everything was put on hold during the pandemic.
But this weekend sees the official opening of the exhibition entitled One Step Forward.
Adam Mckechnie, director at D2, said: “We are so excited that the exhibition is finally happening. It has been postponed so many times over the past few years and we are delighted that our class members can finally show off all the amazing work they have been creating.
"It feels like 'one step forward' after a very challenging few years. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.”
Friday evening’s official opening is at 7pm then on Saturday the exhibition is open from 11am to 3pm, then every day it will be open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
D2 is a multi-purpose arts centre which as well as housing a large teaching studio, has a generous exhibition space and 14 artists studios.
A wide variety of classes run throughout the week offering classes for adults, young artists and children. D2 offers people to try everything from life drawing to silk painting, and work with a variety of mediums.
The large exhibition space on the first floor, offers the opportunity for a wide variety of arts related purposes, including installations, music, dance, drama and events.