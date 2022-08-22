The Voids author enjoyed a warm welcome on his return to Falkirk

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan O’Connor recently discussed his surreal and darkly humorous masterpiece at Falkirk Library, in Hope Street.

He said: "This was the launch of The Voids paperback at Falkirk Library and was something of an official homecoming for myself and The Voids. Thank you so much to Louise Chapman at Falkirk Waterstones for chairing a lovely evening and to everyone who came along, making it such a warm and special event.”

The Voids author Ryan O'Connor chats with Louise Chapman of Waterstones at Falkirk Library

Born in Falkirk, Ryan attended St Andrews Primary School and Hallglen Primary School, before moving up to Falkirk High School.

His debut novel – earmarked as the new “overnight sensation” of the Scottish literary scene – was decades in the making.