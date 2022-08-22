News you can trust since 1845
The Voids author enjoyed a warm welcome on his return to Falkirk

One of Scotland’s most talented new authors returned to his home town this month to talk about his critically acclaimed debut novel The Voids.

By James Trimble
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:01 am
Ryan O’Connor recently discussed his surreal and darkly humorous masterpiece at Falkirk Library, in Hope Street.

He said: "This was the launch of The Voids paperback at Falkirk Library and was something of an official homecoming for myself and The Voids. Thank you so much to Louise Chapman at Falkirk Waterstones for chairing a lovely evening and to everyone who came along, making it such a warm and special event.”

The Voids author Ryan O'Connor chats with Louise Chapman of Waterstones at Falkirk Library

Born in Falkirk, Ryan attended St Andrews Primary School and Hallglen Primary School, before moving up to Falkirk High School.

His debut novel – earmarked as the new “overnight sensation” of the Scottish literary scene – was decades in the making.

Ryan, who now lives in Glasgow with his partner and two children, has signed a two-book deal with Scribe and has another novel on the way.

