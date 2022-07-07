Curler and FVRH nurse Vicky Wright receives honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University

The Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff nurse received an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University at a ceremony in the city’s Concert Hall today.

Vicky, who won gold as part of the Great Britain ladies curling team at the Bejing winter Olympics earlier this year, became a Doctor of Science (DSc) in recognition “for her outstanding contribution to public wellbeing through her work at the front line of nursing and her recent sporting success”.

Last month came the news that she was to receive an MBE in HM The Queen’s Birthday Honours.

And if that was not enough, she married fellow medal-winning curler Greg Drummond at the weekend.

The pair then spent the first day of married life in the Royal Box at Wimbledon where they found themselves surrounded by stars of sport and entertainment, sitting behind actor Sir Ian McKellen.

Vicky announced her retirement from competitive curling in May saying she wanted to devote her time to her career and spend time with her family.

Honorary graduates Vicky Wright MBE with hter Doctor of Science and Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro who received a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) at Glasgow Caledonian University, ceremony today

Also receiving an honorary degree at today’s ceremony was Simon Neil, the Ayrshire-born vocalist and guitarist with Biffy Clyro. He received a a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the University “for his continued inspiration to all creatives the world over”.

The University’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pamela Gillies, said: “Graduation ceremonies are very special events at which the whole University community comes together as one to celebrate the considerable achievements of our talented students, all of whom are strongly committed to our mission for the common good.

“Graduations also afford us the opportunity to welcome distinguished individuals into our GCU family as honorary graduates. This year we are privileged indeed to honour many worthy recipients. They all share a deeply held core set of values that align with our own. They authentically live these values and are an inspiration to us all.”